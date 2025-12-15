How to buy Netherlands World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Dutch sides are renowned for their attractive and mesmerising World Cup displays, and they are always well supported by a colourful and vocal travelling band of fans, united in a sea of orange. They are expected to produce another strong performance in North America in the summer, and you could join the Oranje party.

Can the Netherlands deliver the goods during their World Cup group encounters in North America? You could be there to cheer them on and witness it all unfold.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Netherlands' World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Having been absent from the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands were determined to make a positive start to the group phase at Qatar ’22.

Although they were slow out of the blocks in their opener against Senegal in Doha, the Dutch would finish with a flourish, scoring twice late on to seal the win. A 1-1 draw with Ecuador and a 2-0 victory over the hosts, Qatar, saw them progress to the knockouts as group winners.

The Netherlands will be aiming to go unbeaten through the group phase once again. They get underway in Dallas against Japan, who have been ever-present at the World Cup Finals since their debut appearance back in 1998. The Japanese shocked the world in 2022 when they topped their group, one that contained both Spain and Germany.

The second group opponents for the Netherlands will be fellow Europeans, but their exact identity won't be known until the end of March, with Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, and Albania vying for the spot in the UEFA Playoffs. The Dutch, of course, met Poland during the opening qualifying phase, drawing with them 1-1, home and away.

Ronald Koeman’s crew completes the group phase against Tunisia in Kansas City. The North African nation has failed to reach the World Cup knockout stages in any of their six previous campaigns, winning just 3 of their 18 games at the Finals.

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Sunday, June 14 Netherlands v Japan (3pm) AT&T Stadium (Dallas) Tickets Saturday, June 20 Netherlands vs UEFA Path B winner (12pm) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Thursday, June 25 Netherlands vs Tunisia (6pm) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets

What to expect from the Netherlands in the World Cup 2026?

Despite never lifting the World Cup trophy aloft, the Netherlands have had many magical moments and near misses at the biggest sporting event on the planet. They finished runners-up at the 1974, 1978 and 2010 World Cups and were knocked out in the semis in at both the 1998 and 2014 tournaments.

Like a conveyor belt, the Dutch have continued to churn out talented stars who have starred on the world stage. The likes of Johan Cruyff, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie weaved their magic in the past and now present-day stars, such as Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay, are aiming to replicate past heroics.

The Netherlands arrive in North America on the back of a very impressive qualifying campaign, which saw them go unbeaten, winning six, drawing two and scoring 27 goals along the way. Depay, who now plies his trade in Brazil with Corinthians, top-scored for Ronald Koeman's Oranje, netting eight during the qualifiers. The Dutch have in fact lost only once since the summer of 2024 and that was a slim 1-0 Nations League defeat to Germany in Munich (October 2024).

When to buy Netherlands World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Netherlands, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Netherlands World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Netherlands matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Netherlands World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Netherlands' FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Netherlands World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Netherlands matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: