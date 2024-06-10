How to watch the Friendlies match between Netherlands and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will finish their preparations for Euro 2024 with a friendly against Iceland in Rotterdam on Monday night.

Ronald Koeman's side are in fine form with just one defeat from their last six matches but face a tricky group at the Euros containing France and two potential dark horses in Austria and Poland. This is their final test after thrashing Canada 4-0 on Thursday.

Iceland, meanwhile, head to Rotterdam off the back of a remarkable and surprising 1-0 win over England at Wembley and will look to test their mettle against another international giant.

Netherlands vs Iceland kick-off time

Date: Monday, June 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: De Kuip

The international friendly match between Netherlands and Iceland will be played at Stadion Feijenoord - nicknamed De Kuip - in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Monday, June 10, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly match between Netherlands and Iceland will be available to watch and stream on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player. Check out GOAL's Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Ian Maatsen, Quinten Timber and goalkeeper Nick Olij have all been left out of the final squad for Euro 2024, as has the injured midfielder Marten de Roon. However, the Netherlands still boast some formidable talent with the likes of Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries and Virgil van Dijk all expected to come into the defence for this game.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Ake, Van de Ven; Koopmeiners, Wijnaldum, Gravenberch; Frimpong, Gakpo, Memphis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Simons, Koopmeiners, Gravenberch, Schouten Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey

Iceland team news

Iceland head coach Age Hareide may decide to name the same XI that faced England, with no fitness problems being reported ahead of this game.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the winner against the Three Lions, and he's set to support Andri Gudjohnsen upfront once again.

Iceland possible XI: Valdimarsson; Bjarkason, Ingason, Gretarsson, Finnsson; Traustason, Gudmundsson; Anderson, Haraldsson, Thorsteinsson; A Gudjohnsen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rúnarsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson, Petersson Defenders: Sampsted, Ingason, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Bjarnason, Róbertsson, Þórhallsson, Grétarsson, Tomasson, Karlsson Midfielders: Sigurðsson, Haraldsson, Hlynsson, Jóhannesson, Sigurðsson, Guðmundsson, Gunnarsson, Þórsteinsson, Willumsson, Baldursson, Traustason, Finnsson, Guðmundsson, Þórðarson, Ellertsson, Þórarinsson, Thordarson, Willumsson, Ingason, Lúðvíksson Forwards: Guðmundsson, Óskarsson, Guðjohnsen, Finnbogason, Ingason, Anderson, Þorvaldsson, Svanþórsson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/4/15 Netherlands 0-1 Iceland European Championship qualification 10/14/14 Iceland 2-0 Netherlands European Championship qualification 6/7/09 Iceland 1-2 Netherlands World Cup qualification 10/12/08 Netherlands 2-0 Iceland World Cup qualification

