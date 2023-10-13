Netherlands vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Netherlands are set to face France in their upcoming European qualifiers on October 13.
Netherlands come into this fixture on the back of a tight win against Ireland where the game finished 1-2 in favor of the Dutch. Ronald Koeman's side are second in their European qualifiers group having won three and lost one of their four games so far, having scored eight goals in the process.
France have a flawless record at the European qualifiers, having won each of their five games so far, having scored 11 goals and conceding zero in the process. They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Germany in an International friendly. They have registered wins over Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar and Netherlands in their qualifiers so far.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Netherlands vs France kick-off time
|Date:
|October 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45pm BST
|Venue:
|Johan Cruijff Arena
The Euro qualifier game between Netherlands and France will be played on October 13 at 7:45pm BST in Ernst Happel Stadion.
How to watch Netherlands vs France online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 2 in the UK.
Team news & squads
Netherlands team news
Sven Botman is among the notable absentees for the Netherlands this break along with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt. Cody Gakpo picked up a knock with Liverpool and is unavailable for selection in this upcoming international break.
Netherlands predicted XI: Flekken; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Dumfries, De Roon, Gravenberch, Blind; Simons, Bergwijn, Weghorst.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Verbruggen, Noppert
|Defenders:
|Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Hartman, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen, Van de Ven, Frimpong
|Midfielders:
|Simons, Berghuis, Reijnders, De Roon, Veerman, Wieffer, Koopmeiners, Gravenberch
|Forwards:
|Weghorst, Lang, Malen, Bergwijn
France team news
France will be without some of their stars in this international break. Arsenal's William Saliba is out with an injury and so is Barcelona's Jules Kounde and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano.
France predicted XI: Maignan; Pavard, Konate, Todibo, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Areola, Samba
|Defenders:
|Pavard, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez, Disasi, Todibo, Lukeba, Clauss, Gusto, Konate
|Midfielders:
|Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Fofana, Kamara
|Forwards:
|Giroud, Griezmann, Mbappe, Coman, Dembele, Thuram, Muani
Head-to-Head Record
France have won three of their last four encounters against the Dutch side in all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/03/23
|France 4-0 Netherlands
|European Qualifiers
|17/11/18
|Netherlands 2-0 France
|UEFA Nations League
|10/09/18
|France 2-1 Netherlands
|UEFA Nations League
|01/09/17
|France 4-0 Netherlands
|World Cup Qualifiers