How to watch today's Netherlands vs Spain Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nations League holders Spain travel to Rotterdam for their quarter-finals first-leg tie against the Netherlands on Thursday.

With the De Kuip leg followed by the return fixture at the Mestalla in Valencia at the weekend, the winners over the two legs will face either Croatia or France in the last four in June.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Spain kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff de Kuip

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Spain will be played at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Thursday, March 20, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman will be without Denzel Dumfries, Jerdy Schouten, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij and Devyne Rensch due to injury issues, while Micky van de Ven, Joshua Zirkzee, Wout Weghorst, Marten de Roon and Quinten Timber have all not being called up to the squad.

Youri Baas and Mats Wieffer have replaced Dumfries and Schouten, while Frenkie de Jong has been included despite missing Barcelona's recent outing against Atletico Madrid due to illness.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk will continue to lead as captain, with Jurrien Timber, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo and Justin Kluivert all eyeing starts.

Spain team news

Dean Huijsen and Aleix Garcia will replace Marc Casado and Bryan Zaragoza in the squad, while Real Madrid's Raul Asencio could join Huijsen and Dutchman Baas among the possible debutants on the evening.

With Pau Cubarsi and Robin Le Normand expected to start at the back, the attack is likely to consist of Lamine Yamal, Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams.

