Netherlands vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As both teams are preparing for the Euro 2024, the Netherlands and Scotland will face off in an international friendly at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Dutch will face Austria, France and the winner of the qualification play-offs from Path A in Group D of the Euro final tournament; while Steve Clark's side are drawn alongside hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Scotland kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The international friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, March 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Sports 1 and Viaplay app.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman is likely to hand an in-form Xavi Simons a start alongside Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst in attack.

Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey has withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring injury, apart from the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Frenkie de Jong, Micky van de Ven and Sven Botman nursing their own respective injuries.

Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber would be the only one without an international appearance.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Hartman; Simons, Malen; Weghorst.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bizot Defenders: Blind, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Dumfries, De Ligt, Ake, Geertruida, Hartman, Frimpong Midfielders: Wijnaldum, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Simons, Wieffer, Veerman, Schouten, Timber Forwards: Depay, Weghorst, Malen, Gakpo

Scotland team news

Defender Grant Hanley withdrew from the squad, as Clarke may think of a back-three including Kieran Tierney.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon can earn his 75th cap unless his club team-mate Zander Clark is preferred to start in goal.

The likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson will have to battle for a spot in midfield, while Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes start upfront.

Scotland possible XI: Clark; Cooper, McKenna, Tierney; Patterson, McTominay, McGinn, Robertson; Ferguson; Adams, Dykes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gordon, Gunn, Clark, Kelly Defenders: Robertson, Tierney, Hendry, Patterson, Cooper, Taylor, Porteous, Souttar, Ralston Midfielders: McGinn, Armstrong, McTominay, Christie, Christie, McLean, Gilmour, Ferguson Forwards: Dykes, Adams, Shankland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the Netherlands and Scotland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 2, 2021 Netherlands 2-2 Scotland International friendly November 9, 2017 Scotland 0-1 Netherlands International friendly September 9, 2009 Scotland 0-1 Netherlands UEFA World Cup Qualifiers March 28, 2009 Netherlands 3-0 Scotland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers November 19, 2003 Netherlands 6-0 Scotland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links