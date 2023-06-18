Netherlands vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Nations League third-place play-off

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After losing their respective semi-final games, Netherlands and Italy pit themselves against each other in the Nations League third-place play-off in Enschede on Sunday.

Runner-up in the tournament's inaugural edition, this time's hosts, the Dutch, are left to play for bronze after losing 4-2 against Croatia in the semi-finals.

Whereas the two-time European Championship winners would only be able to match their third-place finish in the Nations League from the last time they hosted the tournament, after losing out to Spain in the last four this time.

Netherlands vs Italy kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm BST Venue: De Grolsch Veste

It will kick off at 2pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and available to stream live online through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Memphis Depay and Matthijs de Ligt miss out through injury.

That would suggest that Ronald Koeman may deploy Wout Weghorst or Steven Bergwijn at the tip of the attack after a below-par performance by Liverpool's Cody Gakpo against Croatia.

The Dutch boss will also likely give opportunities to Sven Botman, Tyrell Malacia and Marten De Roon - perhaps even from the first whistle.

Netherlands possible XI: Bijlow; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Botman, Malacia; De Roon, De Jong; Bergwijn, Koopmeiners, Simons; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Flekken, Noppert Defenders: Ake, Blind, Botman, Dumfries, Geertruida, Malacia, Timber, Van Dijk Midfielders: De Jong, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Lang, Reijnders, Veerman, Wieffer, Wijnaldum Forwards: Bergwijn, Gakpo, Malen, Simons, Weghorst

Italy team news

Roberto Mancini could also make some changes to his side, as Mateo Retegui may be rewarded for his recent showings with a start ahead of Ciro Immobile.

The Italy boss will also likely revert to a 4-3-3 set-up with Wilfried Gnonto and Giacomo Raspadori joining the attack.

The changes could be limited, with Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Pellegrini keeping their places in the middle, while Davide Frattesi's knee problem will likely rule him out of contention.

Alessandro Bastoni is also expected to be ruled out with a knock, as Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco are likely to start at the back.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Toloi, Acerbi, Dimarco; Barella, Verratti, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Retegui, Raspadori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Meret, Vicario Defenders: Acerbi, Bonucci, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Spinazzola, Toloi Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Verratti, Zaniolo Forwards: Chiesa, Gnonto, Ciro Immobile, Raspadori, Retegui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 15, 2020 Italy 1-1 Netherlands Nations League September 8, 2020 Netherlands 0-1 Italy Nations League June 6, 2018 Italy 1-1 Netherlands International friendly March 29, 2017 Netherlands 1-2 Italy International friendly September 5, 2014 Italy 2-0 Netherlands International friendly

