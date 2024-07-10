Netherlands vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Euro 2024 semi-final

How to watch the European Championship match between Netherlands and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After relying on beyond regulation time to make it through the last two rounds of the Euro 2024 knockout stage, England will face the Netherlands test in Wednesday's semi-final tie at Signal Iduna Park.

Having finished runners-up to Italy last time out, the Three Lions will eye another shot at the European Championship title. Gareth Southgate's men scraped past Slovakia 2-1 after added time in the round of 16, before seeing off Switzerland 5-3 on penalties in the quarters.

On the other hand, after overcoming Romania and Turkey in the knockouts so far, the Dutchmen made it to the last-four of the Euros for the first time since 2004.

Netherlands vs England kick-off time & stadium

Netherlands vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Euro 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, July 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Although Memphis Depay is likely to keep his place upfront, Wout Weghorst will continue to be used as an impact substitute.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo should see himself start from the onset, along with Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons.

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman may well name an unchanged line-up, with Bart Verbruggen in goal and Virgil van Dijk captaining the side from the back.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

England team news

Luke Shaw has declared himself fit enough to start for England against the Netherlands, but Southgate could continue with a three-man backline where Marc Guehi is back from a one-match ban to replace Ezri Konsa.

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is expected to lead the line once again after it has been confirmed that his withdrawal during extra time last time out was due to cramps.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson Defenders: Walker, Shaw, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gomez Midfielders: Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Wharton, Mainoo Forwards: Saka, Kane, Foden, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Palmer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and England across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 6, 2019 Netherlands 3-1 AET England UEFA Nations League March 23, 2018 Netherlands 0-1 England International Friendly March 29, 2016 England 1-2 Netherlands International Friendly February 29, 2012 England 2-3 Netherlands International Friendly August 12, 2009 Netherlands 2-2 England International Friendly

Useful links