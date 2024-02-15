Navbahor Namangan vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Navbahor Namangan and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad travel to Uzbekistan to take on Navbahor Namangan in an AFC Champions League (ACL) round of 16 first-leg tie at the Markaziy Stadium on Thursday.

The Saudi Pro League outfit topped Group C with 15 points after beating Sepahan 2-1 in their final group game at the ACL. Karim Benzema and co. have since been involved in their domestic campaign amid a FIFA Club World Cup second-round exit after losing to Egyptian side Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, Nanbahor registered a 2-1 victory over India's Mumbai City to finish second in Group D in the previous stage of the continental tournament and have only played a friendly since - a 2-2 draw with Orenburg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Navbahor vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Markaziy Stadium

The AFC Champions League match between Navbahor Namangan and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Markaziy Stadium in Kosonsoy, Uzbekistan.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Thursday, February 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Navbahor vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Navbahor team news

Having missed the Mumbai City win due to suspension, Ibrokim Yuldoshev is back in contention but Luka Cermelj is likely to continue at left-back.

However, Filip Ivanovic is set to reclaim his spot from Azimjon Akhmedov at the heart of defense, while Jovan Dokic and Jamshid Iskanderov would feature in their respective roles going forward.

Navbahor possible XI: Yusupov; Golban, Ivanovic, Milovic, Cermelj; Dokic, Boltaboev; Ismoilov, Iskanderov, Sobirizhonov; Abdukholiqov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Lobanov, Ma'rupov Defenders: Abdurazzoqov, Akhmedov, Alijonov, Ivanovic, Karimov, O'ktamov, Yuldoshev, Sayfiev, Shodiboev Midfielders: Abdulboriev, Abdulhayev, Boltaboev, Haghnazari, Hamrobejov, Iminjonov, Iskandarov, Ismoilov, Muminov, Sobirzhonov, Toshpo'latov, Djokic Forwards: Jiyanov, Tabatadze, Nikabadze

Al-Ittihad team news

ACL injury victims Ahmed Bamsaud, Ahmed Sharahili and Abdullah Al-Jadaani will all miss the game along with Luiz Felipe, after the Italian defender suffered a muscle injury in December.

Omar Hawsawi and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti are also sidelined with unspecified injuries, but the main focus will be on whether or not captain Benzema is included in the trip.

The former Real Madrid hitman was dropped from the ACL squad by Gallardo the last time out.

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante was back in action in the 3-0 league win over Al-Tai last week. The Frenchman could take his place alongside Fabinho and Jota, while Romarinho and Saleh Al-Amri lead the attack.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; O. Hawsawi, Sharahili, Hegazi, Z. Hawsawi; Al-Sahafi, Fabinho, Kante, Jota; Romarinho, Al-Amri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Hegazy, Al-Mousa, Al-Manhali, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Al-Olayan Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Navbahor Namangan and Al-Ittihad face each other across all competitions.

Useful links