'Excited' Nasri reunites with Pellegrini at West Ham as drugs ban ends

The Frenchman's 18-month ban for a doping violation expires at the turn of the year and he will return to the Premier League

Samir Nasri will return to football with West Ham United after agreeing a short-term deal until the end of the season with the Premier League club.

The France international will finish serving an 18-month doping ban at the turn of the year and has been training with the East London side.

Despite having not played for over a year the 31-year-old has moved to the London Stadium until the climax of the 2018-19 campaign.

“You choose a club and a project because of the ambition, and I think that West Ham has everything to be one of the biggest clubs in London, for sure," said the ex-Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder.

"I mean, 60,000 people every game at home. We play in the Olympic Stadium. The training ground is there and you have owners who wants to invest and have a good team. Everything is there to be doing great things

“Coming back to the most competitive league in the world, with a team full of ambition with a manager that I know. It’s the best job in the world, and I’m really excited about it”

Nasri played under Manuel Pellegrini for four years at City, winning the Premier League title and Carabao Cup together in the 2013-14 season.

Pellegrini said: “I am very pleased to welcome Samir to West Ham United.

"He is a player I obviously know well from our time together at Manchester City and I am happy to be working with him again.

"He has been working very hard here in recent weeks to build up his fitness and condition after a long period without playing, and he is now very determined to return to his best."

Uefa initially gave Nasri a six-month reprimand for receiving an intravenous drip of 500 millilitres of water containing nutrients.

After he was released by Turkish club Antalyaspor he saw that ban extended after an appeal by the Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector.

But from January 1, Nasri will be free to play against and will be charged with helping West Ham cement a place in the Premier League top half.