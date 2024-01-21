Napoli vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Supercoppa Italiana final

How to watch the Italian Super Cup final between Napoli and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After winning the past two editions of the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus in 2022 and against AC Milan last year, Coppa Italia holders Inter Milan will look to defend the crown when they battle faltering Serie A champions Napoli in the finale at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Stadium on Monday evening.

The Partenopei have largely struggled in Serie A this season, with Monday's showdown representing the best chance of clinching silverware for Walter Mazzarri's men. They strolled past a lacklustre Fiorentina 3-0 in the semifinal on Thursday, and certainly have enough quality to cause an in-form Inter Milan problems on their day.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, dismantled Lazio 3-0 in the other semi-final. Inter have continued their strong work this term after reaching the Champions League final last season, and look on track to lift at least one trophy by the end of the season.

Simone Inzaghi's side sit top of the Serie A table after 20 matches, picking up 16 wins and three draws, leaving them two points ahead of challengers Juventus.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SSC Napoli vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm GMT Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The Supercoppa Italiana will be played at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, January 22, 2024, with kick-off at 7 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 2 and Viaplay Sports Online in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli will have to once again make do without the services of star striker Victor Osimhen, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations representing Nigeria in Ivory Coast. Starting goalkeeper Alex Meret (hamstring), defender Natan (shoulder), and full-back Mathias Olivera (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Napoli possible XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Mazzocchi, Cajuste, Lobotka, Rui; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme,, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Inter team news

Inter's only absence is wingback Juan Cuadrado, who has missed the majority of this season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has shrugged off a knock, and while he will miss the Nerazzurri's next league encounter owing to suspension for yellow card accumulation, it doesn't apply in this competition, and he will start on Monday.

While Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic are viable options if Simone Inzaghi plans to reshuffle his attacking pack, he should start Marcus Thuram along with the lethal Lautaro Martinez up top.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/12/2023 Napoli 0-0 Inter Serie A 21/05/2023 Napoli 3-3 Inter Serie A 05/01/2023 Inter 1-1 Napoli Serie A 12/02/2022 Napoli 1-1 Inter Serie A 21/11/2021 Inter 3-2 Napoli Serie A

Useful links