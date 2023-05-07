Napoli vs Fiorentina: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Napoli against Fiorentina in Serie A in the UK as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Napoli are all set to take on Fiorentina in a Serie A clash on Sunday at the Diego Armando Stadium in Naples, Italy.

Newly crowned Scudetto champions Napoli have failed to win in their last two league games and will hope to get back to winning ways. With five games left in the season, Luciano Spalletti's side will aim to surpass their previous highest points tally (91) and create a new record.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina will want to gain some confidence with a quality performance against the champions ahead of their Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg clash against FC Basel.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch Napoli vs Fiorentina on TV in the UK as well as how to stream it live online.

Napoli vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Game:Napoli vs Fiorentina
Date:May 7, 2023
Kick-off:5pm BST
Venue:Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The Serie A game between Napoli and Fiorentina is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

It will kick off at 5pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Napoli vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelLive stream
UKBT Sport 2BT Sport website

BT Sport 2 will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with streaming options on BT Sport website.

Team news

Amrabat FiorentinaGetty

Napoli team news & squad

Despite sealing the league title, it is unlikely that Luciano Spalletti would make massive changes in Napoli's starting lineup.

Mario Rui, who suffered an injury against AC Milan in their Champions League quarter-final tie, remains out of action.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersMeret, Gollini, Idasiak, Marfella
DefendersRrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Bereszynski
MidfieldersLobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Ndombele, Elmas, Zedadka, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano
ForwardsRaspadori, Osimhen

Fiorentina team news & squad

Fiorentina will miss the service of goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu due to injury while defender Lucas Martinez Quarta is suspended for the clash.

Sofyan Amrabat and Luka Jovic, who did not start against Salernitana, are likely to return to the starting lineup against Napoli.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Terzic; Amrabat, Mandragora; Kouame, Barak, Saponara; Jovic

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersTerracciano, Sirigu, Cerofolini
DefendersMilenkovic, Igor, Martinez Biraghi, Ranieri, Dodo, Venuti
MidfieldersAmrabat, Mandragora, Castrovilli, Duncan, Bonaventura, Bianco, Barak, Saponara, Brekalo
ForwardsJovic, Kouame, Cabral, Ikone, Gonzalez, Sottil

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
August 2022Fiorentina 0-0 NapoliSerie A
April 2022Napoli 2-3 FiorentinaSerie A
January 2022Napoli 2-5 FiorentinaCoppa Italia
October 2021Fiorentina 1-2 NapoliSerie A
May 2021Fiorentina 0-2 NapoliSerie A

