Napoli vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Napoli and Barcelona are set to square off against each other in a Champions League round of 16 first-leg fixture at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.
Last year's Serie A and La Liga winners are both trailing in their respective domestic campaigns, as Napoli and Barcelona advanced to the knockouts of the European top flight as runners-up in Group C and Group H winners, respectively.
Napoli vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Barcelona will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Napoli vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Team news & squads
Napoli team news
Nigeria international Victor Osimhen would have recovered from his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations to reclaim his spot from Giovanni Simeone, with Juan Jesus returning from a Serie A ban.
Francesco Calzona has also recovered from his knock to be rendered available for selection.
Meanwhile, the outbound Piotr Zielinski has been left out of the squad, while all of Pasquale Mazzocchi, Cyril Ngonge and Hamed Traore are included.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak
|Defenders:
|Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi
|Midfielders:
|Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore
|Forwards:
|Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge
Barcelona team news
Barca boss Xavi will be void of the services of Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Ferran Torres due to injuries, while Joao Felix is a doubt with an ankle problem.
January signing Vitor Roque can make his Champions League bow with the Spanish side alongside Robert Lewandowski and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Roque
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 24, 2022
|Napoli 2-4 Barcelona
|UEFA Europa League
|February 17, 2022
|Barcelona 1-1 Napoli
|UEFA Europa League
|August 8, 2020
|Barcelona 3-1 Napoli
|UEFA Champions League
|February 25, 2020
|Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
|UEFA Champions League
|August 10, 2019
|Napoli 0-4 Barcelona
|Club Friendly