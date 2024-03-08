Napoli vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Napoli will be aiming to register three Serie A wins on the trot when they welcome Torino to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday.
After Walter Mazzarri's exit, Gli Azzurri are currently riding on a four-game run in all competitions unbeaten under new boss Francesco Calzona following Sunday's 2-1 win over Juventus.
At a time the hosts push for a top-six finish in Serie A, Torino will look to bounce back from a three-game winless run after a goalless draw against Fiorentina last weekend.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Napoli vs Torino kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
The Serie A match between Napoli and Torino will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, March 8, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Napoli vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream Italian Serie A football in the 2023-24 season
Best TNT Sport deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Napoli team news
Calzona is set to miss Amir Rrahmani after the defender sustained a muscular injury in the Juventus win.
Cyril Ngonge is still a doubt with a muscle injury of his own, while Jens Cajuste is sidelined with a thigh injury.
Rotations are expected in lieu of next week's Champions League clash against Barcelona, but Victor Osimhen is likely to lead the three-man attack nonetheless.
Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Natan, Juan Jesus, Mazzocchi; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak
|Defenders:
|Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi
|Midfielders:
|Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Traore
|Forwards:
|Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge
Torino team news
Ivan Ilic suffered a knee injury early in the game against Fiorentina, as the Serbian midfielder joins Matteo Lovato, Adrien Tameze and Perr Schuurs in the treatment room.
With Samuele Ricci suspended on account of his sending off the last time out, Toro boss Ivan Juric may have to look up to Gvidas Gineitis to fill the void in the middle.
Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Linetty, Gineitis, Vlasic, Masina; Sanabria, Zapata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello, Passador
|Defenders:
|Boungiorno, Rodriguez, Sazonov, Djidji
|Midfielders:
|Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Masina
|Forwards:
|Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Okereke, Vlasic, Kabic
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Torino across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 7, 2024
|Torino 3-0 Napoli
|Serie A
|March 19, 2023
|Torino 0-4 Napoli
|Serie A
|October 1, 2022
|Napoli 3-1 Torino
|Serie A
|May 7, 2022
|Torino 0-1 Napoli
|Serie A
|October 17, 2021
|Napoli 1-0 Torino
|Serie A