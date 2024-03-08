Napoli vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will be aiming to register three Serie A wins on the trot when they welcome Torino to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday.

After Walter Mazzarri's exit, Gli Azzurri are currently riding on a four-game run in all competitions unbeaten under new boss Francesco Calzona following Sunday's 2-1 win over Juventus.

At a time the hosts push for a top-six finish in Serie A, Torino will look to bounce back from a three-game winless run after a goalless draw against Fiorentina last weekend.

Napoli vs Torino kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Torino will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, March 8, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Napoli vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Calzona is set to miss Amir Rrahmani after the defender sustained a muscular injury in the Juventus win.

Cyril Ngonge is still a doubt with a muscle injury of his own, while Jens Cajuste is sidelined with a thigh injury.

Rotations are expected in lieu of next week's Champions League clash against Barcelona, but Victor Osimhen is likely to lead the three-man attack nonetheless.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Natan, Juan Jesus, Mazzocchi; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Torino team news

Ivan Ilic suffered a knee injury early in the game against Fiorentina, as the Serbian midfielder joins Matteo Lovato, Adrien Tameze and Perr Schuurs in the treatment room.

With Samuele Ricci suspended on account of his sending off the last time out, Toro boss Ivan Juric may have to look up to Gvidas Gineitis to fill the void in the middle.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Linetty, Gineitis, Vlasic, Masina; Sanabria, Zapata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello, Passador Defenders: Boungiorno, Rodriguez, Sazonov, Djidji Midfielders: Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vojvoda, Masina Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Okereke, Vlasic, Kabic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Torino across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 7, 2024 Torino 3-0 Napoli Serie A March 19, 2023 Torino 0-4 Napoli Serie A October 1, 2022 Napoli 3-1 Torino Serie A May 7, 2022 Torino 0-1 Napoli Serie A October 17, 2021 Napoli 1-0 Torino Serie A

