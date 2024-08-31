This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 2024Getty Images Sport
Serie A
team-logo
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Napoli vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ASSC NapoliParma Calcio 1913SSC Napoli vs Parma Calcio 1913

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Parma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will be wary of newly promoted side Parma when the two sides clash in Saturday's Serie A game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

While Gli Azzuri defeated Bologna 3-0 last time out, Parma upset 19-time Scudetto winners 2-1 and are unbeaten after two games in the Italian top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Parma online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Napoli and Parma will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Napoli vs Parma kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 31, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Parma will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday, August 31, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

With Victor Osimhen close to an exit, and Romelu Lukaku unlikely to be involved after recently completing his move from Chelsea, Napoli boss Antonio Conte is likely to name a similar lineup from the Bologna win.

Either Giacomo Raspadori or Giovanni Simeone should lead the line, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues to provide support in the final third.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Mazzocchi, Lobotka, Anguissa, Olivera; Politano, Kvaratskhelia; Simeone.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meret, Contini, Caprile
Defenders:Buongiorno, Jesus, Rui, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola, Mezzoni
Midfielders:Lobotka, Gaetano, Saco, Iaccarino, Popovic, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa
Forwards:Neres, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Parma team news

As for the visitors, Hernani and Gabriel Charpentier are sidelined through injuries, while Nahuel Estevez is a doubt. So a shuffle in midfield can be expected.

Ange-Yoan Bonny should start upfront once again, with Dennis Man and Valentin Mihaila deployed on either flank.

Parma possible XI: Suzuki; Coulibaly, Del Prato, Circati, Valeri; Bernabe, Estevez; Man, Sohm, Mihaila; Bonny.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Chichizola, Suzuki, Corvi
Defenders:Osorio, Balogh, Valenti, Valeri, Del Prato, Coulibaly, Circati, Leoni, Cobbaut, Di Chiara
Midfielders:Bernabe, Sohm, Hainaut, Camara, Cyprien, Estevez
Forwards:Benedyczak, Almqvist, Bonny, Colak, Partipilo, Cancellieri, Mihaila, Haj, Kowalski, Man

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Parma across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 31, 2021Napoli 2-0 ParmaSerie A
September 20, 2020Parma 0-2 NapoliSerie A
July 22, 2020Parma 2-1 NapoliSerie A
December 14, 2019Napoli 1-2 ParmaSerie A
February 24, 2019Parma 0-4 NapoliSerie A

Useful links

Advertisement