Anselm Noronha

Napoli vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna are a win away from securing Champions League football for next season when they take on former Serie A champions Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

However, as Gli Azzurri continue to push for a Europa League spot, both sides will be looking to return to winning ways.

Napoli and Bologna enter the tie on the back of of a 1-1 and a goalless draw against Udinese and Torino, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 11, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Saturday, May 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here

In the UK, the Serie A match between Napoli and Bologna will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is likely to overcome a thigh injury in time for Bologna's visit, but Pierluigi Gollini, Leander Dendoncker, Giacomo Raspadori and Piotr Zielinski are sure to miss out through injuries.

Jesper Lindstrom may need to make way to accommodate the Georgia international, but Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen should continue to feature going ahead.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meret, Contini, Idasiak
Defenders:Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi
Midfielders:Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore
Forwards:Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Bologna team news

The visitors are set to remain without ACL injury victims Lewis Ferguson and Adama Soumaoro.

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee could feature upfront once again, supported by AC Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Orsolini, Aebischer, Fabbian, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini
Defenders:Beukema, Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri
Midfielders:Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ndoye, Saelemaekers
Forwards:Zirkzee, Castro, Karlsson, Orsolini, Odegaard

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Bologna across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 24, 2023Bologna 0-0 NapoliSerie A
May 28, 2023Bologna 2-2 NapoliSerie A
October 16, 2022Napoli 3-2 BolognaSerie A
January 17, 2022Bologna 0-2 NapoliSerie A
October 28, 2021Napoli 3-0 BolognaSerie A

Useful links

