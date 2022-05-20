Napoli's Osimhen-Zielinski link blamed for Serie A failure as club tells Koulibaly he can go

Napoli’s inability to mount a sustained Serie A title challenge has been blamed on Piotr Zielinski's failure to link up well with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has 14 goals in 26 league games heading into the final match of the season this weekend but observers feel that tally could have been more had Zielinski provided better service for him.

The Polish midfielder has five goals and as many assists in 2021-22 but all those goal contributions came five months ago and this is one of the reasons Napoli fans feel the title race slipped from their team’s hands after staying in contention for most of the season.

Zielinski has struggled to combine with Osimhen and in the long run, he has lost faith in himself and his future in Naples is now in doubt as Napoli look to shake up their attack in search of the perfect attacking partner for the Nigerian.

"He is not the same player that I have known,” Zibi Boniek, president of the Polish football federation, said as quoted by GOAL Italy.

“I do not know his athletic conditions but I do not think they are at the top, and in this period, it has been seen. I believe that the reasons for his performance are essentially physical.”

Meanwhile, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentii has hinted that the club could allow captain Kalidou Koulibaly to leave if he wanted to.

"Koulibaly is a symbol of Napoli and if he wants to no longer be a symbol, it is he who must decide,” said De Laurentii as quoted by GOAL Italy.

“We want Koulibaly to stay, but it is not that people can be forced to. Everyone has their own dignity and needs. We respect everyone.

"Do you understand that I have ever forced someone, despite having a contract for years, to stay? No, never.”

There has been reported interest in the Senegal defender from Barcelona but the Italian believes the Blaugrana do not have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer.

"Barca hasn't talked to me and I think Barca doesn't have the money to buy anyone," said De Laurentii.

Koulibaly, who has been at Napoli for eight years, has enjoyed yet another fine season despite a failed title bid but he has been the subject of transfer speculation in each of the last four campaigns.