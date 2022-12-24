Napoli open talks with Angers over Morocco's breakout World Cup star Ounahi

Napoli have initiated talks with Angers over a possible transfer for Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, who was a breakout star of the World Cup.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Several clubs across Europe have shown interest in the 22-year-old midfielder but Napoli are currently leading the race to land the player in the summer, according to Gianluca Dimarzio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Angers president Said Chabane recently confirmed that the club has received a number of offers for the player after his impressive showings at the World Cup in Qatar, although he suggested that Angers want to retain his services until the end of the current season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Moroccan has risen to prominence with his impressive performances for his national side at the 2022 World Cup and played a crucial role in them becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals. He joined Angers in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR OUNAHI? Ounahi is likely to feature in Angers' Ligue 1 tie against Ajaccio on December 28.