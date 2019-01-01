Napoli name Gattuso as new coach following Ancelotti sacking

The former AC Milan boss will now begin work at San Paolo, with his new employers hoping to make up lost ground in Serie A

have named Gennaro Gattuso their new coach, one day after sacking Carlo Ancelotti.

Gattuso has been out of a job since leaving at the end of last season, managing the Rossoneri for a season and a half.

Following a 4-0 win over on Tuesday that sealed a place in the last 16, Napoli dismissed Ancelotti.

Despite clinching qualification to the knockout phase, Ancelotti's job was in question after a terrible run of form for Napoli that saw the club go winless in nine matches.

Napoli currently sit seventh in the standings, 17 points behind table-topping .

In a statement released by Napoli, Gattuso was full of praise for Ancelotti, who managed him for several seasons during his time as a player at AC Milan.

"Ancelotti is like a father to me," Gattuso said. "He's always been close to me and supported me. He's won it all and I still have a lot to prove.

"The aim is to recoup points and get back into the Champions League positions. We need to work hard, win back points and come through this tricky period."

Gattuso pulled no punches in his assessment of his new side's position, calling it "embarrassing."

"It's embarrassing to see Napoli where we currently are in the table. This team has what it takes to finish in the top four.

"The team is aware of the difficult situation and wants to do well. I've been encouraged.

"I fear nothing. I know I'm going to be working with experienced people. I hope to get results."

Gattuso's managerial career began when he took over as player-manager of Swiss club Sion. He has since managed Palermo, OFI in Greece and Serie B club Pisa, as well as in Milan's youth academy.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, may not be out of a job for long, with Arsenal planning on holding talks with the 60-year-old manager in the coming days.

Goal has been told that ’s priority is a younger coach, but Ancelotti's experience managing the likes of , PSG, and among others make him an attractive candidate.