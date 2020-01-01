'My goals are very clear' - Richarlison outlines ambition to become Everton legend and Brazil regular

The forward had been having a productive Premier League season at Goodison Park, after lifting his first international trophy last summer

Richarlison says he wants to become an legend and a key player for .

The 23-year-old had been enjoying a productive season with 10 Premier League goals – closing in on his personal best of 13 - before the English top-flight was suspended in March.

Richarlison also has six goals in 19 games for his country, and scored in the 3-1 win over Peru which won Brazil the 2019 Copa America.

“My goals are very clear in my head and they are interconnected,” Richarlison told ’s official website.

“Since I arrived, I have always stated that I want to be victorious playing for Everton.

“I want to help take the club back to a prominent position and win trophies with Everton.

“I would love to achieve this goal and be remembered as a great player in the history of the club.

“Regarding individual and long-term goals, my great purpose is to continue to be called up by Brazil and gain more importance in the squad, then have the opportunity to play in a World Cup.

“For that to happen, I need to continue performing well and scoring goals for Everton.”

Despite his lofty ambitions, Richarlison knows he has plenty still to do if he is to find a place in Everton folklore.

He is in his second season at the club since following former manager Marco Silva from .

After Silva’s sacking earlier in the season, Carlo Ancelotti has steadied the ship and Everton will be looking to improve on their current position of sixth in the table if play resumes.

“I believe that we always have room to improve, regardless of the level we reach in the game,” Richarlison added.

“I am only 23 and just starting my career. I have a lot to learn, especially in a team with so many good players and a tremendous coach.

"I want to take this opportunity to be the best player possible in every aspect.

“I believe I am coming into the peak years of my career.

“Although I am still young, I think at this age we are at the peak of our physical shape and that is when the great players really start to burn bright.

“I hope that my birthday and this new cycle of my life bring me many good things and that I can always grow and stand out with my club.”