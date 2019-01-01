Mustafi vows not to 'begin a war' over Arsenal future

The Gunners defender made his first appearance of the summer in the 3-0 Europa League win in Frankfurt

Shkodran Mustafi says he will not go ‘to war’ with over his future.

The German defender looked set to leave the Emirates during the summer having been told by Unai Emery that it would be best for his career to move on.

But a transfer didn’t materialise so the German defender - who has two years left on his contract in north London - stayed put.

And on Thursday night he made his first appearance of the season as the Gunners got their campaign up and running with a 3-0 success away against .

Mustafi produced a strong performance alongside summer signing David Luiz, helping Emery’s side to only their second clean sheet of the campaign.

And speaking to Sport Bild after the game, the World Cup winner gave his take on what has gone on during the past couple of months.

“My father, who is my agent, spoke to the club,” said Mustafi. “I am an Arsenal player and still have two years left on my contract.

“I‘ve never been someone who begins a war when something doesn‘t work out.

“I always said: If it is possible, I am open to take the next step. If not, I keep playing my football.

“The manager [Emery] said he sees me the same way he sees every player in the team. That‘s why I played today and that‘s it.

“We are going to see what the future holds.”

Quizzed on the prospect of a possible move to the , Mustafi added: “I won‘t say, that it isn‘t a thing but I am always what makes sense for me. I got a wife and two kids, so they have to agree as well.

“When a German club shows interest and it suits me, then I am open for it.”

Joe Willock opened the scoring for Arsenal in Frankfurt seven minutes before half-time when his shot deflected in off the crossbar.

Bukayo Saka, who only turned 18 a fortnight ago, doubled the lead late on with his first senior goal before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounded off an excellent night in Europe for Emery’s side.

“Everybody can be happy,” said Emery. “To start with that result, against a good team, I think it’s important.

“Frankfurt, they are a very offensive team. They play with three centre-backs, their full-backs are wingers. We know they would demand us defensively. But our pressing was, in moments, very good against them.”