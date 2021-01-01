'Hopefully he will protect me for a little longer' - Muller wants Boateng to stay at Bayern Munich

The German striker is hoping his fellow countryman remains at Allianz Arena beyond the expiration of his current contract in the summer

Thomas Muller says he wants Jerome Boateng to stay at so he can "protect" him a "little longer" on the pitch.

Boateng has just entered the final six months of his contract at Allianz Arena, having spent the last 10 years of his career with the German champions.

As it stands, the 32-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June, but he remains a regular feature in Hansi Flick's current set-up.

More teams

The experienced centre-back already has 21 appearances to his name across all competitions this season, with his latest outing coming in the 4-0 win away at at the weekend.

Muller, who scored twice in the win at Vetlins-Arena, hopes that a man who also played alongside him during a golden era for the national team will be handed a new contract by Bayern so that their partnership on and off the pitch can continue.

The striker told Sport Buzzer of Boateng's current situation: "He's currently with us. He still has a contract until the summer. With a signature on the right paper, that would be done for the future as well. Jerome has been by my side for a long time and it doesn't hurt if he's on a little longer watch out for me."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic addressed speculation over Boateng's future back in November, insisting a final decision will be made when the time is right for both parties.

"We all know that Jerome has a contract until June 30th, 2021 and we will talk to Jerome and his management at a reasonable time and make a fair decision for everyone," he said.

The defender has shown no signs of slowing down despite approaching the latter stages of his career, and looks set to add to his impressive haul of trophies come May if Bayern can continue on their current trajectory.

Article continues below

Flick's side moved seven points clear at the top of the after their triumph over Schalke, and a ninth successive title now looks well within their grasp.

Last season's winners are also through to the knockout stages once again, with a last-16 showdown against to look forward to at the end of February.

Boateng and co's next port of call comes in the form of a home fixture against on Saturday, six days before they travel to .