‘Muller is a machine, he can do everything’ – Andersson in awe of Bayern Munich forward

A World Cup winner on the books at the Allianz Arena is chasing down another Champions League crown as a key part of Hansi Flick’s plans

Thomas Muller is “like a machine” and capable of offering a bit of everything to the cause, says Patrik Andersson.

The World Cup winner has spent his entire professional career at the Allianz Arena.

Considerable success has been enjoyed with club and country, with the 30-year-old proving to be a model of consistency.

More teams

Muller has reached a century of caps for , while taking in 534 appearances for Bayern and moving to within one effort of 200 goals for the giants.

He has nine title triumphs to his name and will be chasing down a second crown on Sunday when taking in a meeting with .

Andersson expects Muller to shine again in that contest, with there seemingly nothing that he cannot do.

The former Bayern defender told Sport Bild: “Thomas Muller inspires me the most. He runs like a machine, shines as a playmaker and goalscorer, works on the defensive side and above all speaks strongly to his team-mates. Overall, Thomas has had an outstanding season.

“But a very decisive factor in the success is that Manuel Neuer is now back to his absolute top level after his serious injury. In the early stages of the last games against Barca (8-2) and (3-0), the players in front of him allowed a few chances. If Neuer hadn't brilliantly prevented goals, Bayern might not be in the final now.”

Bayern’s 2019-20 campaign got off to a slow start under Niko Kovac, leading to him being relieved of his coaching duties.

A spark was found, though, under Hansi Flick, with a man who knows all about the demands of life under the brightest of spotlights in Munich helping to guide his side back to the very top of the game.

Article continues below

“Hansi Flick's experience is a big plus,” added Andersson.

“He was a Bayern player, knows the club inside out, and then learned a lot in various positions at the DFB. And most importantly, Flick has the absolute trust of his team. Everyone in the squad follows him. That is crucial.

“This season, Flick has strengthened exactly the players who needed it most to get back into their absolute top form. The best example is Muller. He feels like his trainer is a thousand per cent behind him and he can do anything.”