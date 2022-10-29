'Be careful' - Moyes reveals he's warned West Ham stars not to showboat following Antony controversy

David Moyes has warned his West Ham players against showboating during matches following the backlash against Man Utd's Antony.

WHAT HAPPENED? The West Ham manager called Antony's showboating 'a little over the top' and suggested that he had told his own players to tone it down recently. Antony's Brazil teammate Lucas Paqueta showboated during West Ham's Europa Conference League match against Anderlecht earlier in October.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the controversy, Moyes told reporters: "I don’t think I’d have gotten close enough to him, that’s the problem! We all know when we think it’s a little over the top."

"We’ve had one or two moments, so I wouldn’t throw stones in glass houses. I’ve had a couple of times already where I’ve had to say 'be careful'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony's showboating incident drew both positive and negative reactions. While Brazilians like Neymar and Fred backed the player, former players like Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage criticised him.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Moyes' West Ham face Antony and Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.