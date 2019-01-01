Moyes' Man Utd progress moan picked apart by Stam

The former Red Devils claims there has been no progress at Old Trafford since he left, but the Scot has been told he is a major part of that problem

David Moyes has questioned the progress made by since he was unceremoniously sacked, but Jaap Stam has pointed out that the Scot is part of the problem.

The man charged with the task of succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford lasted just a matter of months before being shown to the exits, with the Red Devils suffering a slump that they have struggled to shake.

Moyes has told talkSPORT: “I feel that since I took over to where they are just now, I don't think there's an awful lot of difference.

“When I took over it was needing a change and needing a turnaround of players, and that was all going to take time.

“I feel like in the four years or so since I was managing there, it's probably not moved on much more. It's quite similar - they're still saying there needs to be changes and has to be things done.

“That time since I left hasn't been used awfully well.”

Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have come and gone since Moyes made way, with the managerial baton having now been passed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former United defender Stam concedes that none of those at the helm have done a particularly good job, but feels they all need to accept their part of the blame for failing in surroundings set up for success.

The Dutchman told talkSPORT in response to Moyes’ claims: “It’s always easy to talk about a club where if you leave and if the club has not had the success it wants to have, to say the club hasn’t reached anything and was still the same as it was.

“It’s up to a manager to play how he wants to play. If you are joining United, it’s the same probably for Moyes as well, if you are joining a club like that you have the opportunity to change everything within the club.

“To make choices in coaches, the academy and in players you will be bringing in to the club to play a certain way and you can do your thing and you can do your bit but if you are not succeeding you need to be a person who says I could change everything but I have not brought the success and have not done well.

“You don’t want to talk about other managers after you and then say what they’ve done and nothing else has changed.

“Even when Mourinho was there and now Ole is there – every manager at United gets the opportunity to build a team and every manager has the opportunity to spend a lot of money and bring in players.”

United are about to enter another summer of change, with many of the opinion that big money needs to be spent refreshing a side that currently sits sixth in the Premier League table.