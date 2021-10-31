Mourinho storms away from media duties following first home Serie A defeat

Jose Mourinho cut short his media duties following Roma's defeat to Milan on Sunday, with the Portuguese refusing to answer questions lest he risk earning himself a touchline ban.

The manager suffered his first home loss in his Serie A managerial career, stretching almost two-and-a-half-seasons, after a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired victory for the visitors at Stadio Olimpico.

Yet the manner of his side's reverse left the Portuguese fuming at the match officials, particularly referee Fabio Maresca, leaving him to curtly deflect his post-match duties.

What has been said?

“Compliments to Milan,” Mourinho told DAZN after the final whistle. “I don’t want to say anything else, because otherwise I won’t be on the touchline next week.

“I am angry at the lack of respect shown to the Roma fans. We did not play well, but we left everything on the pitch. We have that respect, others do not, and that angers me. That is all.”

The 58-year-old was similarly short in his full post-game press conference, adding simply: “I made an effort and did not wait for the referee.”

Why was Mourinho mad?

While Roma had three times as many shots as their opponents, the Portuguese was left particularly aggrieved by what he felt to be calls against his side in an ill-disciplined encounter.

With just under a dozen bookings shared between the two sides and Milan reduced by a man following Theo Hernandez's dismissal, referee Maresca struggled to keep an even tempo.

Coupled with his side only managing to find a response deep into second-half injury time, Mourinho's decision to remove himself from the risk of a sanctioned comment was likely prudent.

The bigger picture

Mourinho's choice to avoid a controversial statement means that he will likely be in the dugout for Roma's final game before the November international break.

His side will face Venezia in a week, to round out their Serie A commitments before his players head off for the last time in 2021.

Before then however, he will have a chance for revenge against Bodo/Glimt when they host them in the Europa Conference League.

