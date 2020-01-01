‘Mourinho’s Spurs don’t know what they’re doing’ – Club legend Hoddle ‘concerned’ for injury-hit side

The former Tottenham star admits that a Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig has further highlighted the issues facing a Portuguese coach

Injury-hit look like they “don’t know what they’re doing”, says club legend Glenn Hoddle, with Jose Mourinho having a big job on his hands to turn a concerning situation around.

A 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the first leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter has presented another hurdle for Spurs to overcome.

Their European adventure for 2019-20 is now hanging by a thread, having made it all the way to the final last season.

Mourinho’s side are also chasing down a top-four finish in the Premier League – ensuring that they will be back in elite continental competition next season.

Efforts at home and abroad are, however, being hindered by untimely injuries, with Heung-min Son having joined talismanic striker Harry Kane on the sidelines.

Spurs have looked a little lost in recent outings, with a leaky defence doing them few favours, and Hoddle fears for their immediate future.

The former Tottenham midfielder told BT Sport after witnessing a narrow reversal against Leipzig in north London: “I'm concerned. I don't know what they're doing.

“I am a little bit [worried]. I don't see a team pressing together, and I don't see a team with good movement when they've got possession.

“You've got a problem there. And I think playing 4-4-2 in straight lines, there's nothing wrong with it if you come off the lines and make a three in midfield and you have the strikers with the movement.

“I said it at half-time, they look like a team that are just hoping they're going to play well, hoping they'll get a break.

“I don't see a team like Leipzig - they've got shape on the ball, they press, they knew both sides of the game, what they were all about, and you can see they were miles ahead of Tottenham on the night.”

Mourinho has conceded that he has a big job on his hands, with a lack of firepower making it difficult for Spurs to remain competitive.

He said after coming unstuck against Leipzig: “There are two perspectives - an amazing group and amazing guys but another side you see how we are at the moment.

“It's a situation like going to fight with a gun without bullets.

“[Lucas] Moura was absolutely dead, [Steven] Bergwijn was absolutely dead, [Giovani] Lo Celso was absolutely dead.”

Things are not about to get any easier for Tottenham as their next outing is set to see Mourinho take in a reunion with former employers at Stamford Bridge.