Mourinho: Rashford is untouchable

The Red Devils have been accused of a lack of motivation at times this season, but the young hitman is not on his manager's list of concerns

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is 'untouchable', according to Jose Mourinho, who has hailed the attacker's attitude as an example for others within the squad.

Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford has not been a smooth one, marred by inconsistent results, public spats with players and issues with the club's board regarding transfer policy.

The manager's future has been called into question throughout his reign in Manchester, though his agent recently claimed that his client has no intention of leaving.

Consistency has been a major issue for a side that have often struggled to score goals, with Mourinho calling players' attitudes in to question as he strives for better results and performances.

One player who doesn't concern the Portuguese, however, is Rashford.

“Marcus is untouchable,” Mourinho told MUTV. “He gives absolutely everything and that's what I demand from players.

“I'm always pleased because he always plays to his limit. He's fantastic in terms of his contribution to the team.”

Once the trip to Anfield is out of the way, United have a rare week without a match before their clash with Cardiff, and Mourinho is relishing the opportunity to focus on tactical work.

“I look forward to it because it's good to have one day off on Monday, we've not that that for quite a while,” he said.

“It's also good then to have from Tuesday until Saturday to work tactically, which is something we haven't done for a while because of the accumulation of matches.”

Indeed, a busy schedule coupled with injuries has seen Mourinho call up some youngsters to his squad of late – notably James Garner and Mason Greenwood being on the bench against Valencia.

And while the young pair were not required in the end, the manager believes that the experience alone will serve the duo well in the long run.

“It's always a nice experience for them even if they don't play,” Mourinho said. “To be involved, to feel a new habitat and, I think, to even feel the pressure of being on the bench and thinking 'maybe I have to play'.

“To feel that extra adrenalin and responsibility, I think it's always a good experience for them. They had a pre-season with us and trained with us many, many times. Last week they were training with us every day, so it's not really something new for the boys.”