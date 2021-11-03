Mourinho questions Tottenham decision to sack Nuno and appoint Conte

Jose Mourinho has questioned Tottenham's decision to sack Nuno Espirito Santo as manager after just 10 league games in charge.

Spurs relieved the Portuguese manager of his duties after defeat to Manchester United at the weekend, and on Tuesday the club confirmed Antonio Conte as their new head coach.

Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham manager last season before taking charge of Roma ahead of the current campaign.

What was said?

"Nuno Espirito Santo did a great job at Wolverhampton, not in a year or a few months, but in four or five years," Mourinho told Sky Italy. "I can say that now [Tottenham] have a very good coach, but even before they had a very good coach."

Tottenham's start to the season

Nuno got off to the perfect start at Spurs, leading the club to three straight Premier League wins to begin the campaign. From there, however, results quickly started to go south and Spurs have now lost five of their next seven league matches.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Man Utd was the final straw for Nuno, who was let go after only being hired in the summer.

Conte steps into the hot seat in north London, having departed Inter at the end of last season after leading the club to the Serie A title.

