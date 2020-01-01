Mourinho gives return date for injured Tottenham star Son

The Spurs boss revealed a time frame for the South Korean attacker to return from his absence

Heung-min Son is expected to return from injury after the upcoming international break as coach Jose Mourinho used the news to send a message to national team managers about match time for his players.

The South Korean international injured his hamstring during the first half of Spurs' 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Sunday, with Mourinho declaring post-match the attacker would be "out for a while".

Following Tottenham's penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the last-16, the Portuguese manager revealed Son would likely return after the upcoming international break - which will see the North London side host West Ham on October 17.

Mourinho also used the reporter's question about Son to alert international managers about the heavy workload completed by 's players in recent weeks, hoping they will look after his squad members while they are with national teams.

Along with three Premier League matches and the Carabao clash with , Spurs have also had two qualifiers in Bulgaria and Macedonia - and will host Israel's Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night.

"I expect to have him back after the international period and you give me the opportunity to speak about it," Mourinho said in his post-match press conference.

"I hope the national team coaches they have their data and they realise how many minutes Tottenham players have played this week and I hope they care about the players and they protect them because Tottenham players this week they have an incredible amount of minutes and work and it's very, very dangerous."

Son's injury cut the forward down at an inopportune time with the 28-year-old scoring four goals in Tottenham's rout of , while he also hit the woodwork on two occasions before being forced off at half-time against Newcastle.

New signing Gareth Bale hasn't been available for selection because of a knee injury after joining in a loan deal from Real Madrid earlier this month.

Mourinho has said Bale might feature in the Spurs squad before the international break but he is unsure of the exact date for second debut for the Welsh forward.

After hosting Maccabi Haifa on October 1, Tottenham face a blockbuster clash against Mourinho's former club at Old Trafford on October 4 before the international break.