How to watch today's Motherwell vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic will take on Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

The Bhoys' last league result was a 3-3 draw with Dundee, while Motherwell will be looking to arrest a winless run of four games in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Motherwell vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Motherwell vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Fir Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic will be played at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, February 2, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Motherwell team news

Injuries have sidelined all Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Aston Oxborough, Lennon Miller, Paul McGinn, Ross Callachan, Steve Seddon and Zach Robinson.

Andy Halliday is a major doubt after sustaining a knock against St Johnstone, as Davor Zdravkovski stands by to partner Harrison Paton in midfield if required.

Celtic team news

New signing Jota is not ready for his second debut at the club on account of a muscular problem, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and James Forrest also confined to the treatment table due to injuries.

Adah Idah, who bagged a brace in the 4-2 Champions League loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday, should continue to lead the line following Kyogo Furuhashi's transfer to Rennes.

