Morocco vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Morocco against Croatia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Morocco and Croatia will want to get off to a winning start in Group F of the 2022 World Cup when the two teams meet at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, with Belgium and Canada clashing on the same day in Group F.

The 2020 AFCON winners and world no. 22 ranked side qualified by topping their group and beating Congo in a play-off. They will be looking to better their performance from Russia 2018 when they finished bottom of a group containing Spain, Portugal and Iran.

Croatia were beaten finalists at the last World Cup and followed that up by making it to the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. They head into the competition in good form with five straight wins, including the recent friendly against Saudi Arabia besides UEFA Nations League victories over the likes of France and Austria.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

Morocco vs Croatia date & kick-off time

Game: Morocco vs Croatia Date: November 23, 2022 Kick-off: 5am ET / 10am GMT / 12pm CAT / 3:30pm IST Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX or STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select or JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select, JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Morocco squad & team news

Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi will feature at right-back with Noussair Mazraoui on the opposite side. The rest of the XI should resemble the side that beat Georgia 3-0 in a friendly last Thursday, with the exception of Sofyan Amrabat's likely return in midfield.

Captain Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd are likely to be the two centre-backs, while Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri will support Sofiane Boufal in attack.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Position Players Goalkeepers Bono, Mohamedi, Tagnaouti Defenders Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Dari, Attiat-Allah, Benoun, El Yamiq Midfielders Amrabat, Sabiri, Amallah, Ounahi, El Khannous, Jabrane Forwards Ziyech, Boufal, Aboukhlal, Harit, Ezzalzouli, Chair, En-Nesyri, Cheddira, Hamdallah

Croatia squad and team news

With veteran Luka Modric and Chelsea Mateo Kovacic in midfield, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic's difficult decision will be choosing between Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric to join Ivan Perisic in attack.

Josip Stanisic is likely to start at right-back, while Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol will feature in the heart of the defence, much like in the 3-1 win against Austria in September.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic