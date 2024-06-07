Morocco vs Zambia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CAF World Cup Qualification match between Morocco and Zambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco are set to play hosts to Zambia in a Group C match of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers at Stade Adrar on Friday.

The Atlas Lions have a game in hand following Eritrea's withdrawal, as Walid Regragui's men come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Get the best range of football markets in the UK with bet365

On the other hand, Avram Grant's side bounced back with a 2-1 victory against Niger after losing their opening group game to Congo 4-2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco vs Zambia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stade Adrar

The CAF World Cup Qualification match between Morocco and Zambia will be played at Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, June 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Morocco vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the CAF World Cup Qualification match between Morocco and Zambia is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Amine Adli and Sofyan Amrabat are all part of Morocco's star-studded line-up.

Europa Conference League winner Ayoub El Kaabi could also give Regragui a selection problem, but Youssef En-Nesyri is likely to remain the favourite to lead the frontline.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Saibari; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Adli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Mohamedi, Benabid Defenders: Hakimi, Chibi, , Abqar, Dari, Aguerd, Saiss, Riad, Attiyat-Allah Midfielders: Amrabat, El Azzouzi, El Khannous, Diaz, Saibari, Targhalline, Ounahi Forwards: En-Nesyri, Ziyech, El Kaabi, Adli, Rahimi, Akhomach, Ben Seghir

Zambia team news

While Lecce forward Lameck Banda is ruled out with a knee injury, Leicester City's Patson Daka will lead the attack for Chipolopolo.

Lawrence Mulenga should start in goal, with Stoppila Sunzu manning the backline.

Fashion Sakala has reportedly fallen out with Grant, while Clatous Chama is left out of the squad.

Zambia possible XI: Mulenga; Mwape, Sunzu, F. Musonda, L. Musonda; E. Kangwa, Kapumbu, E. Banda; Chilufya, Daka, K. Musonda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kalumba, Mulenga, Nsabata Defenders: Sunzu, Chongo, Kanguluma, F. Musonda, L. Musonda, Sakala, Mwape Midfielders: E. Banda, Chaiwa, Chisala, Kapumbu, K. Kangwa, Kampamba Forwards: R. Banda, Daka, E. Kangwa, Lungu, Mutandwa, Chilufya, K. Musonda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Morocco and Zambia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 24, 2024 Zambia 0-1 Morocco African Cup of Nations January 31, 2021 Morocco 3-1 Zambia African Nations Championship June 16, 2019 Morocco 2-3 Zambia International Friendly January 8, 2013 Zambia 0-0 Morocco International Friendly November 19, 2008 Morocco 3-0 Zambia International Friendly

Useful links