How to watch today's Morocco vs Spain Olympics semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between Morocco U23 and Spain U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco and Spain convincingly booked their place in the last four at the 2024 Summer Olympics and will now battle for a spot in the final.

The game at Orange Velodrome on Monday succeeds Morocco and Spain's 4-0 and 3-0 quarter-final wins over USA and Japan, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco U23 vs Spain U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Orange Velodrome

The 2024 Olympics semi-final match between Morocco U23 and Spain U23 will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Monday, August 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Morocco U23 vs Spain U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Olympics semi-final match between Morocco U23 and Spain U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Morocco U23 team news

Captain Achraf Hakimi will be joined by central defenders Mehdi Boukamir and Oussama Al Azzouzi in the back four.

In attack, Soufiane Rahimi will look to add to his five-goal tally at the tournament, with Ilias Akhomach and Abde Ezzalzouli supporting from the wide areas.

Morocco U23 possible XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, Boukamir, El Azzouzi, El Ouahdi; Targhalline, Richardson; Akhomach, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli; Rahimi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Asmama, Ghanimi, Mohamedi Defenders: El Ouahdi, El Ouadghiri, Boukamir, Tahif, Manaout, Hakimi, Nakach Midfielders: Targhalline, Bouchouari, El Azzouzi, Richardson, Kechta, El Moubarik, El Khannous Forwards: Ezzalzouli, Maouhoub, Akhomach, Rahimi, Ben Seghir

Spain U23 team news

Spain boss Santi Denia would stick to having the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Juan Miranda and Alex Baena in his XI for Monday's tie.

With PSG's Arnau Tenas in goal, Abel Ruiz should lead the attack, while Fermin Lopez is deployed in the number 10 position.

Alaves forward Samu Omorodion will be available as an option off the bench.

Spain U23 possible XI: Tenas; Pubill, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Miranda; Barrios, Baena; D. Lopez, F. Lopez, Gomez; Ruiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tenas, J. Garcia Defenders: Pubill, Miranda, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Pacheco, Gutierrez Midfielders: Barrios, Turrientes, Baena, Oroz, Bernabe Forwards: D. Lopez, Ruiz, F. Lopez, Gomez, Omorodion

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Morocco U23 and Spain U23 face each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 1, 2012 Spain 0-0 Morocco Olympics September 20, 2000 Spain 2-0 Morocco Olympics

Useful links