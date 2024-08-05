How to watch today's Morocco vs Spain Olympics semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Morocco and Spain convincingly booked their place in the last four at the 2024 Summer Olympics and will now battle for a spot in the final.
The game at Orange Velodrome on Monday succeeds Morocco and Spain's 4-0 and 3-0 quarter-final wins over USA and Japan, respectively.
Morocco U23 vs Spain U23 kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Orange Velodrome
The 2024 Olympics semi-final match between Morocco U23 and Spain U23 will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.
It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Monday, August 5, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Morocco U23 vs Spain U23 online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the 2024 Olympics semi-final match between Morocco U23 and Spain U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Eurosport 5 and discovery+.
Team news & squads
Morocco U23 team news
Captain Achraf Hakimi will be joined by central defenders Mehdi Boukamir and Oussama Al Azzouzi in the back four.
In attack, Soufiane Rahimi will look to add to his five-goal tally at the tournament, with Ilias Akhomach and Abde Ezzalzouli supporting from the wide areas.
Morocco U23 possible XI: Mohamedi; Hakimi, Boukamir, El Azzouzi, El Ouahdi; Targhalline, Richardson; Akhomach, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli; Rahimi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Asmama, Ghanimi, Mohamedi
|Defenders:
|El Ouahdi, El Ouadghiri, Boukamir, Tahif, Manaout, Hakimi, Nakach
|Midfielders:
|Targhalline, Bouchouari, El Azzouzi, Richardson, Kechta, El Moubarik, El Khannous
|Forwards:
|Ezzalzouli, Maouhoub, Akhomach, Rahimi, Ben Seghir
Spain U23 team news
Spain boss Santi Denia would stick to having the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Juan Miranda and Alex Baena in his XI for Monday's tie.
With PSG's Arnau Tenas in goal, Abel Ruiz should lead the attack, while Fermin Lopez is deployed in the number 10 position.
Alaves forward Samu Omorodion will be available as an option off the bench.
Spain U23 possible XI: Tenas; Pubill, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Miranda; Barrios, Baena; D. Lopez, F. Lopez, Gomez; Ruiz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tenas, J. Garcia
|Defenders:
|Pubill, Miranda, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Pacheco, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Barrios, Turrientes, Baena, Oroz, Bernabe
|Forwards:
|D. Lopez, Ruiz, F. Lopez, Gomez, Omorodion
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Morocco U23 and Spain U23 face each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 1, 2012
|Spain 0-0 Morocco
|Olympics
|September 20, 2000
|Spain 2-0 Morocco
|Olympics