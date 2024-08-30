How to watch today's Moreirense vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Moreirense and Benfica will both seek to register their third Liga Portugal win this season when they face off at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Friday.
The Men from Moreira de Conegos are coming off a 3-1 loss to Sporting Braga, while Roger Schmidt's men picked up back-to-back wins over Casa Pia and Estrela.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Moreirense vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Liga Portugal match between Moreirense and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Moreirense vs Benfica kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas
The Liga Portugal match between Moreirense and Benfica will be played at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in Moreira de Conegos, Portugal.
It will kick off at 8:15 pm BST on Friday, August 30, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Moreirense team news
Having scored in each of Moreirense's opening three games so far, Luis Asue will look to add to his three-goal tally.
Sidnei Tavares is back from a ban and will accompany Madson and Jeremy Antonisse in midfield, while Lawrence Ofori operates in a deeper role.
Moreirense possible XI: Kewin; Fabiano, Marcelo, Maracas, Frimpong; Ofori, Ismael; Madson, Tavares, Antonisse; Asue.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mika, Secco, Kewin
|Defenders:
|Fabiano, Henrique, Ponck, Frimpong, Maracas, Marcelo, Batista, Pinto
|Midfielders:
|Tavares, Ismael, Castro, Alan, Benny, Liberato, Gabrielzinho, Ofori
|Forwards:
|Asue, Antonisse, Santos, Madson
Benfica team news
Duo Jan-Niklas Beste and Tiago Gouveia remain as doubts for the game, but former Real Madrid man Angel Di Maria is in line for a start on Friday.
Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis is set to lead the line.
Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Luis; Aursnes, Kokcu, Di Maria; Pavlidis.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trubin, Soares, Gomes
|Defenders:
|Carreras, Silva, Morato, Bah, Otamendi, Beste, Araujo, Bajrami
|Midfielders:
|Aursnes, Kokcu, Neto, Barreiro, Mario, Luis, Sanches
|Forwards:
|Cabral, Di Maria, Pavlidis, Schjelderup, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Leonardo, Gouveia
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Moreirense and Benfica across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 14, 2024
|Benfica 3-0 Moreirense
|Liga Portugal
|December 3, 2023
|Moreirense 0-0 Benfica
|Liga Portugal
|December 12, 2022
|Moreirense 1-1 Benfica
|Taca da Liga
|January 15, 2022
|Benfica 1-1 Moreirense
|Liga Portugal
|August 7, 2021
|Moreirense 1-2 Benfica
|Liga Portugal