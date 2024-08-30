How to watch today's Moreirense vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Moreirense and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news

Moreirense and Benfica will both seek to register their third Liga Portugal win this season when they face off at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Friday.

The Men from Moreira de Conegos are coming off a 3-1 loss to Sporting Braga, while Roger Schmidt's men picked up back-to-back wins over Casa Pia and Estrela.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Moreirense vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Liga Portugal match between Moreirense and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Moreirense vs Benfica kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm BST Venue: Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas

The Liga Portugal match between Moreirense and Benfica will be played at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in Moreira de Conegos, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm BST on Friday, August 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Moreirense team news

Having scored in each of Moreirense's opening three games so far, Luis Asue will look to add to his three-goal tally.

Sidnei Tavares is back from a ban and will accompany Madson and Jeremy Antonisse in midfield, while Lawrence Ofori operates in a deeper role.

Moreirense possible XI: Kewin; Fabiano, Marcelo, Maracas, Frimpong; Ofori, Ismael; Madson, Tavares, Antonisse; Asue.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mika, Secco, Kewin Defenders: Fabiano, Henrique, Ponck, Frimpong, Maracas, Marcelo, Batista, Pinto Midfielders: Tavares, Ismael, Castro, Alan, Benny, Liberato, Gabrielzinho, Ofori Forwards: Asue, Antonisse, Santos, Madson

Benfica team news

Duo Jan-Niklas Beste and Tiago Gouveia remain as doubts for the game, but former Real Madrid man Angel Di Maria is in line for a start on Friday.

Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis is set to lead the line.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Otamendi, Carreras; Barreiro, Luis; Aursnes, Kokcu, Di Maria; Pavlidis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Gomes Defenders: Carreras, Silva, Morato, Bah, Otamendi, Beste, Araujo, Bajrami Midfielders: Aursnes, Kokcu, Neto, Barreiro, Mario, Luis, Sanches Forwards: Cabral, Di Maria, Pavlidis, Schjelderup, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Leonardo, Gouveia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Moreirense and Benfica across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 14, 2024 Benfica 3-0 Moreirense Liga Portugal December 3, 2023 Moreirense 0-0 Benfica Liga Portugal December 12, 2022 Moreirense 1-1 Benfica Taca da Liga January 15, 2022 Benfica 1-1 Moreirense Liga Portugal August 7, 2021 Moreirense 1-2 Benfica Liga Portugal

