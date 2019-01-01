Mooy belongs in the Premier League, says Redknapp

The Aussie midfielder will find himself in the Championship next season should he stay with the Terriers

With Huddersfield's Premier League relegation confirmed, the attention of Australian football fans has turned to the future of Socceroos star Aaron Mooy.

The 28-year-old was pivotal in the Terriers' promotion to the top-flight and has remained a key part of a side that's struggled this season.

While contracted to Huddersfield until June 2020, Mooy will attract transfer interest over the off-season with the Terriers potentially tempted to cash in on him before their return to the Championship.

English manager Harry Redknapp clearly of the belief that the Aussie belongs in the English top-flight, singling out Newcastle and West Ham as possible destinations for him.

“He’s a fantastic footballer who can play in the Premier League, no problem,” Redknapp told The World Game.

“I don’t know how he’ll see his future, whether he feels like staying on at Huddersfield and trying to get back up again or whether he’ll be looking to move onto a Premier League club straight away.

"I certainly believe he belongs at that level...he’s already showed that this season and also last.

"Teams like the West Hams and Newcastles would be a good fit for him.

"No disrespect, he’s probably not going to be on the radar of a , , or , but he could certainly do a top job for any one of those next tier of teams in the league who are looking for quality in the middle of the park."

Both Newcastle and the Hammers have been linked to previous interest in Mooy, who is currently valued at £12.60m (AU$23.3m) by Transfermarkt.

Despite doubt swirling over his future at Huddersfield, the Australian midfielder is hopeful the club can land on its feet next season.

"The club will have made a lot of money from being in the Premier League for two years, so it's up to them to set it up right so we can be competitive again in the Championship," Mooy was quoted by The Examiner.

"But we have six games to go (in the Premier League this season) and we will keep fighting for the club."