Monza vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday evening's fixture between Monza and AC Milan at the U-Power Stadium will conclude matchday 25 of the ongoing Serie A campaign.

Stefano Pioli's men will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions after a 3-0 win over Rennes in the first leg of the Europa League knockout play-offs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 12th-placed Monza would want to extend their three-game unbeaten run following back-to-back goalless league draws against Udinese and Verona.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monza vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: U-Power Stadium

The Serie A match between Monza and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Brianteo - commercially known as U-Power Stadium - in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, February 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Monza vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Samuele Vignato will accompany long-term absentee Gianluca Caprari in the Monza treatment room.

New signing Milan Djuric starts ahead of Lorenzo Colombo in attack, supported by Dany Mota and Andrea Colpani.

Monza possible XI: Di Gregorio; Izzo, Mari, Caldirola; Birindelli, Gagliardini, Pessina, Zerbin; Mota, Colpani; Djuric.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Gori, Sorrentino Defenders: Mari, Carboni, Izzo, Caldirola, Bettella, D'Ambrosio, Birindelli, Pereira, Donati Midfielders: Pessina, Gagliardini, Machin, Akpa Akpro, Bondo, Kyriakopoulos, Colpani, Cabroni, Popovic Forwards: Colombo, Mota, Ciurria, Djuric, Zerbin, Maldini

AC Milan team news

Davide Calabria sustained an adductor injury in the game against Napoli last weekend and now accompanies fellow defenders Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori on the sidelines.

Malick Thiaw is in line for a start after coming off the bench against Rennes, Samu Chukwueze is back from international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Tijjani Reijnders returns from a ban.

Meanwhile, Pioli is also likely to give Luka Jovic the nod over Olivier Giroud in attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Thiaw, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monza and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 12, 2023 AC Milan 3-0 Monza Serie A August 8, 2023 Monza 1-1 (5-6 pen.) AC Milan Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi February 18, 2023 Monza 0-1 AC Milan Serie A October 22, 2022 AC Milan 4-1 Monza Serie A September 5, 2020 AC Milan 4-1 Monza Club Friendly

Useful links