Montpellier vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Montpellier welcome Lyon to face them at Roazhon Park. Trapped in mid-table with just two points to split them, the visitors look to be out of any prospective title race already now.

It might just be a case of regathering for a push towards Europe - but against hosts with their eyes on vaulting over them on the ladder, they'll be in for a tough afternoon on the road.

Montpellier vs Lyon date & kick-off time

Game: Montpellier vs Lyon Date: October 22, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Montpellier squad & team news

With just one win from their last five games, it has been a steady slide down the table for Montpellier, after some early campaign bright lights set the pulses racing.

They might be closer to spinning matters around than they think, but it is still going to take a concentrated effort for them to pull a big result out of the bag.

Position Players Goalkeepers Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho, Kamara Defenders Souquet, Mendes, Jullien, Estève, Sainte-Luce, Tamas, Maouassa, Cozza, Sakho, Sacko Midfielders Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad Forwards Nordin, Germain, Mavididi, Wahi, Makouana, Khazri

Lyon squad and team news

Despite a squad liberally sprinkled with stardust, it has been another tough term so far for Lyon, who have picked up just one point from a possible fifteen over their last five games.

Any hopes of a revival need to come swift and fast, but they are likely to find themselves struggling once again unless they can restore some spirit to their prospects.