Monterrey's Sergio Ramos set to throw out first pitch ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers' game against San Diego Padres

The Spanish icon will add another sporting moment to his career when he throws the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

WHAT HAPPENED

Monterrey's Sergio Ramos will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers matchup against the San Diego Padres Wednesday night, the team announced. The Spanish defender, who built a legendary career with Real Madrid before stints with Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla, is currently in the U.S. with his team C.F. Monterrey for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Rayados drew 1-1 to Serie A giants Inter Milan in their first game at the Club World Cup on Tuesday. The scoreboard changed in the 25th minute with a classic goal from Ramos - a powerful header, his trademark move. Ramos rose above Francesco Acerbi in the box to put Rayados ahead 1-0, delivering a shock lead at the Rose Bowl. It was his fourth goal in Club World Cup competition, the previous three having been scored during his time with Real Madrid.

WHAT THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Ramos' appearance continues Major League Baseball's efforts to connect with soccer audiences. The timing coincides with the Club World Cup taking place as well as the buildup to the 2026 World Cup, which will feature matches in the Los Angeles as well.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Rayados drew Inter Milan and will face Argentinian giants River Plate next on Saturday.