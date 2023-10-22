Monaco vs Metz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Metz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AS Monaco will aim to extend their winning streak to three matches in Ligue 1 when they host Metz at Stade Louis II in the Principality on Sunday.

Although Paris Saint-Germain still remain the favourites to eventually defend their Ligue 1 title, Monaco are showing some promising signs that they could actually beat them to the crown.

Adi Hütter’s side are at the top of the Ligue 1 table following a 3-1 win over Reims the last time out, with 17 points from eight matches, a point clear of Nice in second, and two ahead of defending champions PSG in third.

Metz, meanwhile, were promoted from Ligue 2 at the end of last season and are expected to be among the clubs fighting for survival in France's top flight this season. And things are turning out as predicted.

Laszlo Boloni’s side are currently sitting 15th in the Ligue 1 table, with a lowly tally of eight points in as many games, just a point above the bottom three, having lost each of their last three league matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AS Monaco vs Metz kick-off time

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:05 pm BST Venue: Louis II Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Metz will be played at Louis II Stadium in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 4:05 pm BST on October 22, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AS Monaco vs Metz online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on TNT Sports 3 in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

AS Monaco could be heavily shorthanded for this clash, with a number of key players out injured, including Mohammed Salisu (groin) and Eliesse Ben Seghir (sore thigh). Caio Henrique is out for the season with an ACL injury, while Vanderson will not be back until November with a knee problem. Also, Denis Zakaria and Soungoutou Magassa are suspended and will sit this one out.

Monaco boss Adi Hutter could opt for a 3-4-1-2 with Wissam Ben Yedder partnering Folarin Balogun in attack.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Matisma; Minamino, Fofana, M. Camara, Jakobs; Golovin; Ben Yedder, Balogun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Maripan, Matsima, Okou, Henrique, Jakobs, Vanderson, Singo Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta, Martins Forwards: Balogun, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Metz team news

Metz could be without three players due to various injury concerns this Sunday. Maxime Colin and Habib Maiga are both dealing with calf strains, while Benjamin Tetteh is also not expected to feature because of a muscle injury. Ismael Traore is fit again and will start in defence.

Metz possible XI: Oukidja; Kouao, Traore, Cande, Udol; N'Duquidi, Atta; Asoro, L. Camara, Diallo; Estupinan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oukidja, Dietsch Defenders: Kouao, Traore, Cande, Udol, Hérelle Midfielders: N'Duquidi, Atta, Jacques, Diallo, Camara, N'Doram Forwards: Estupinan, Elisor, Sabaly, Asoro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3/4/22 Metz 1-2 Monaco Ligue 1 5/12/21 Monaco 4-0 Metz Ligue 1 6/4/21 Monaco 0-0 Metz Coupe de France 3/4/12 Monaco 4-0 Metz Ligue 1 30/8/20 Metz 0-1 Monaco Ligue 1

