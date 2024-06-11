Moldova vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ukraine are a game away from their Euro 2024 campaign as Serhiy Rebrov's side takes on UEFA Nations League-bound Moldova in Tuesday's international friendly at Stadionul Zimbru.
While the hosts aim for a third straight win, the Blue and Yellow are coming off a 3-1 loss against fellow European Championship participants Poland.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Moldova vs Ukraine kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadionul Zimbru
The international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine will be played at Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau, Moldova.
It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Moldova vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine is available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Moldova team news
Moldova boss Serghei Clescenco could make a few changes from the 3-2 win over Cyprus, as goalkeeper Dorian Railean may be handed a start in goal, with defender Victor Mudrac and midfielder Oleg Reabciuk also eyeing places in the XI.
Moldova possible XI: Railean; Craciun, Mudrac, Posmac; Reabciuk, Baboglo, Rata, Cojocari; Ionita, Motpan, Nicolaescu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cebotari, Avram, Railean, Koselev
|Defenders:
|Reabciuk, Baboglo, Posmac, Marandici, Craciun. Platica, Revenco
|Midfielders:
|Ionita, Motpan, Caimacov, Stina, Cojocari, Bogaciuc, Rata, Platica
|Forwards:
|Mandricenco, Nicolaescu, Damascan, Cojocaru, Postolachi, Clescenco
Ukraine team news
Treble winner with Real Madrid, Andriy Lunin would savour a start in between the sticks.
Elsewhere, Reborv may start Roman Yaremchuk ahead of Artem Dovbyk in attack this time around, while the likes Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov are all expected to feature.
Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya; Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Mykolenko; Malinovsky, Brazhko; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Yaremchuk
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Konoplya, Svatok, Talovyerov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko
|Midfielders:
|Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsyhankov, Zinchenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov
|Forwards:
|Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Moldova and Ukraine across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 3, 2014
|Ukraine 1-0 Moldova
|International Friendly
|March 26, 2013
|Ukraine 2-1 Moldova
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|October 12, 2012
|Moldova 0-0 Ukraine
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|March 23, 1997
|Ukraine 1-0 Moldova
|International Friendly
|April 9, 1996
|Moldova 2-2 Ukraine
|International Friendly