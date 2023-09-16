Mohamed Salah runs riot! Liverpool talisman sets Premier League assist record for African player in dramatic victory at Wolves

Mohamed Salah has set a new all-time Premier League record for assists by an African player, after setting up two goals for Liverpool against Wolves.

Salah provided two assists on Saturday

Overtakes Riyad Mahrez's record

Liverpool continue unbeaten start after 3-1 success

WHAT HAPPENED? Mohamed Salah has broken the record for the most assists by an African player in the Premier League. He bagged two assists for Liverpool against Wolves, overtaking the record held previously by Riyad Mahrez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All but one of Salah's assists have been for Liverpool, with the sole remaining assist coming during his time at Chelsea. Mahrez, meanwhile, shaped his record at Leicester City and Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID?: His team-mate, Andy Robertson, a beneficiary of his assist today, spoke of Salah's quality beyond his goals: “He probably only gets credit when he gets goals now, which is probably slightly unfair."

DID YOU KNOW? Salah has also now become the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to assist a goal in five successive away games, and also the fourth Premier League player to assist in five straight games.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Salah and Liverpool will next travel to Austria to take on LASK, kicking-off their Europa League campaign on Thursday.