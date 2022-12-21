MLS SuperDraft 2023: Start time, draft order, top prospects, selections & how to watch

The MLS SuperDraft is set for December 21, and GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know about the annual event.

The 2023 MLS SuperDraft is here, as MLS teams get an opportunity to select the best upcoming prospects graduating from college or signed from elsewhere by the league.

Teams from the United States' top division will get to pick an up-and-coming player, with the first pick going to expansion teams, followed by the sides that failed to make the playoffs.

After that, teams from who made the playoffs will come next depending on how far they made it in the tournament.

When does the 2023 MLS SuperDraft start?

The annual draft is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET, with a pre-draft show beginning 30 minutes prior. It will be the first-ever draft for expansion newcomers St. Louis City SC, who start in MLS for the 2023 season.

How to watch MLS SuperDraft

MLS is streaming the SuperDraft on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and MLSSoccer.com.

First-round MLS draft order, results

Pick Team Player chosen 1 St. Louis 2 D.C. United 3 Colorado (from TOR) 4 San Jose 5 Houston 6 Orlando (from CHI) 7 Atlanta United 8 Kansas City 9 Seattle 10 New England 11 Nashville (from CLT) 12 Colorado 13 Vancouver 14 Columbus 15 Portland 16 Salt Lake 17 Orlando 18 Inter Miami 19 Minnesota 20 Charlotte (from NSH) 21 New York Red Bulls 22 Cincinnati 23 LA Galaxy 24 Dallas 25 Salt Lake (from MTL) 26 NYCFC 27 Austin 28 Philadelphia 29 Vancouver (from LAFC)

Top MLS SuperDraft prospects

Shakur Mohammed of Duke University in North Carolina is perhaps the most promising of all the SuperDraft hopefuls. He was Duke's top scorer with 13 goals and nine assists in 37 appearances and gave up the remainder of his NCAA eligibility to be part of the draft. The Ghana native can follow in the footsteps of previous Duke star Thorleifur Ulfarsson, who left to join Houston Dynamo, by making the move to an MLS side in January.

Indiana University defender Daniel Munie has excelled for his college side. He has been seen as one of the top players in his position in the college system. He was a rock at the back for IU as they made it to the 2022 College Cup.

CJ Fodrey was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2022 and was named in the Top Drawer Soccer Preseason Freshman Best XI Team this year. The San Diego State star took more shots than any of his team mates, got most on target, too, and was their joint-top creator with four assists.

High Point hero Holden Trent, is the brightest of all goalkeepers in this draft. His height combined with his shot-stopping suggest he is ready to excel in MLS. He was the Big South Goalkeeper of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, after being named the Big South Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year for 2022.

Stephen Afrifa from Florida International has been a superstar at college level. The Toronto native was his team's top scorer with 10 goals and four assists in 2022 and was named the American Championship Most Outstanding Offensive Player this year, too.