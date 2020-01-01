Minamino had ‘other options’ & made Liverpool move on the advice of ex-Dortmund & Man Utd star Kagawa

The Japan international spoke with a fellow countryman before deciding to take on a new challenge under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Takumi Minamino admits to having had “other options” to consider when making a move to , with the advice of Shinji Kagawa sought out before opting to try his luck at Anfield.

A number of impressive outings for Red Bull Salzburg, particularly in the , brought the talented Japanese forward to the attention of leading clubs across Europe.

Jurgen Klopp eventually won the race for a much sought-after signature, with Liverpool moving to put a £7.25 million ($10m) deal in place during the January transfer window.

Rival interest was fended off in getting that agreement over the line, with former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United star Kagawa having convinced a fellow countryman that Merseyside was the right place for him.

Minamino told Super Soccer of his discussions with Kagawa: “Yes, I said 'What do you think?' when I was still thinking, I was still thinking because there were other options so...which club I can't tell you!

“Kagawa said: 'He (Klopp) is a manager who has a good understanding of players'.

“I wanted to listen to the words of Kagawa, who was together with Klopp."

Minamino took in 14 appearances for Liverpool over the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, with those outings allowing him to savour an historic Premier League title triumph.

He is honoured to form part of such an illustrious squad, but is yet to discover his spark in England as he waits on a first telling contribution to the cause.

Minamino added: “We won the league and I am so happy I could experience that. But I wanted to have goals or assists.

“I pay a lot of attention to them, so it's regrettable that I couldn't achieve it.”

While yet to scale the heights expected of him at Liverpool, Minamino is confident that his game will be improved by working under Klopp.

He said of playing under an enigmatic German coach who has established a happy camp at Anfield: “In our team, players who can't play in a match never speak ill of him.

“He watches the training of substitute players from beginning to end.

“To players who are in good condition he says 'you have a chance in the next match'.

“He is fair minded. We could feel it, so we think we have a chance if we work hard. That's an amazing thing.”