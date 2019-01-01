Milner out, Tielemans in? Liverpool offered transfer advice by Murphy

The ex-Reds midfielder believes Jurgen Klopp should freshen up his ranks by bringing in a man who starred during a loan spell at Leicester in 2018-19

should be looking to replace James Milner with Youri Tielemans if the experienced performer moves on as a free agent this summer, says Danny Murphy.

Changes are expected at Anfield once the 2018-19 campaign comes to a close.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have finished as runners-up in the Premier League and reached the final, but they are aware of the need to seek continuous improvement.

That process could see Milner leave at the end of his contract, as the ex- international is now 33 years of age, with the Reds then seeking suitable cover.

Murphy feels a Belgium international who starred during a loan spell at Leicester this season should be targeted, with reportedly open to offers of around £40 million ($50m) for Tielemans.

“The big clubs are always looking at what is next and where to improve,” former Liverpool midfielder Murphy told William Hill.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back, which is a big plus, he will practically be like a new signing.

“Maybe they will let Milner go and one other. Then coming in, Tielemans has had a good season at Leicester, he can open a team up and I am sure Liverpool would love a player like that.

“You have to be careful, obviously supporters always want new signings in, but you can’t bring in too many and upset the dynamic.

“It is the manager’s biggest problem as he doesn’t want to upset too many players.

“Signings would be good, but they don’t need too much to be honest. If they were to win the Champions League, it makes them a lot more attractive.”

While calling for reinforcements in the middle of the park, Murphy believes that unsung heroes from a positive campaign at Anfield can be found in that area of the pitch.

He added: “Jordan Henderson has had a strong end to the season, but over the course of the season [Georginio] Wijnaldum has been the most consistent midfielder.

“It’s an area where there is a lot of competition and Klopp has mixed it up a lot but he [Wijnaldum] has the great ability where he can create chances and get forward but he is also very disciplined and very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“Of course, he got the plaudits after the game, but I was talking about him even before that and he will be a certainty to play in the final.”

Liverpool are set to face in the Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday.