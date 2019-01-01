Milner hints at new Liverpool deal while being tipped to stay at the top ‘for a long time’

The veteran Reds star netted a late penalty in a dramatic win over Leicester, doing his claims to fresh terms no harm as his current deal runs down

James Milner has hinted that he would like to sign a new contract at , with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

The versatile 33-year-old has been at Anfield since 2015.

He joined the Reds as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at , and is heading down a similar path at present.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Milner’s future will be assessed at some stage, with an experienced performer still proving to be a useful asset.

The ex- international highlighted that value again in his latest outing as he converted a dramatic stoppage-time penalty in a 2-1 win over Leicester.

After extending Liverpool’s run of successive Premier League victories to 17 and kept them clear at the top of the table, Milner told BBC Sport when quizzed on his contract: "Hopefully scoring today hasn't done any harm so we will see what happens."

It would come as a surprise to many if Liverpool were to allow Milner to walk away.

Gareth Barry, a former team-mate of the midfielder with , Manchester City and England, believes that he still has plenty to offer at the very highest level.

He told Goals on Sunday: "I know first-hand having played with him at Aston Villa and Manchester City, the way he looks after himself, the ultimate professional.

"I've never seen another pro like him really, the way he takes care of his body.

"And he'll keep going for a long time at a high level in my opinion."

Barry was not surprised to see Milner make a telling contribution for Liverpool against Leicester, with a seasoned performer keeping his cool under intense pressure.

He added: "[There's] not many other people you want in that situation.

Article continues below

"I'm backing him to score in that moment as he's not going to be affected by anything going on.

"I heard his interview and it is the first time he has had to wait for VAR, while he's waiting to take a penalty, which delays the time a bit and mentally that can affect you, but James is really strong and tucked it away cool."

Milner has moved onto 188 appearances for Liverpool and the winner will be hoping to pass the 200 mark before the current campaign comes to a close.