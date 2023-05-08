Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Millwall are set to take on Blackburn Rovers in their final Championship fixture at The Den on Monday.
It's a must-win game for both Millwall and Blackburn Rovers who are aiming for a play-offs spot.
Three points on Monday will guarantee Millwall a place in the play-offs. For Blackburn, even if they win the match, their qualification will depend on Sunderland and West Brom's results as the Blue and Whites have a '-3' goal difference.
Millwall are on the back of a 3-2 win over Blackpool, Blackburn were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town in their last match.
Kick-off time
The game is scheduled for May 8 at The Den. It will kick off at 3 pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers online - TV channels & live streams
TV channels & streaming options
The match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event and can be streamed on Sky Sports Website in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squadGetty
Millwall team news
There are no injury concerns in the Millwall squad ahead of their final league fixture against Blackburn Rovers.
Gary Rowett could make some changes in the lineup as Dan McNamara is likely to return to the right wing-back position replacing Shackleton.
Millwall possible XI: Long; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Styles; Flemming, Bradshaw, Watmore
Blackburn Rovers team news
There is good news from the Blackburn camp as manager Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed the return of Sam Gallagher to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. Bradley Dack is doubtful for the clash due to injury.
Blackburn Rovers Possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, A. Wharton; Thomas, Szmodics, Brereton-Diaz; Dolan
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|October 2022
|Blackburn 2-1 Millwall
|Championship
|March 2022
|Blackburn 0-0 Millwall
|Championship
|August 2021
|Millwall 1-1 Blackburn
|Championship
|March 2021
|Millwall 0-2 Blackburn
|Championship
|December 2020
|Blackburn 2-1 Millwall
|Championship