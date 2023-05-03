Millie Bright will play at the World Cup! Emma Hayes offers injury update on Chelsea and Lionesses star

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has revealed her confidence that Millie Bright will recover in time to feature at the Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bright has not played since coming off injured during the Blues' Champions League quarter-final first leg against Lyon. She has since been pictured on crutches, leaving her chances of playing at this summer's tournament in doubt. However, Hayes has now given England fans a huge boost by revealing that Bright will be fit for the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after her side's 2-1 win over Liverpool, Hayes was asked if Bright could play against Everton on Sunday. "No. I don’t know when she’ll be back. Slim chances in the next couple of week - if at all for the rest of the season. She’ll make the World Cup, I’m sure of that."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hayes later offered an update on the progress of fellow Blues' defenders Kadeisha Buchanan and Maren Mjelde, who also missed the Liverpool game.

"Buchanan might be back next week. She’s back on the grass. Maren could be training Friday, we don’t know. She landed a bit funny and her back jarred up," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: News of Bright's likely recovery will come as a huge boost to England manager Sarina Wiegman after Leah Williamson was ruled out of the World Cup with an ACL injury. Fran Kirby will also miss the tournament as she needs surgery to remove a bone in her leg, while Beth Mead is a huge doubt due an ACL injury of her own.

WHAT NEXT? Bright will likely be supporting her team-mates from the sidelines as Chelsea look to clinch a fourth successive WSL title this season. Victory over Liverpool moved them within four points of leaders Manchester United and Hayes' side also has two games in hand on the Red Devils.