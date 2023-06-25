Mikel Arteta praises 'versatile' Kai Havertz as Arsenal close in on £65 million transfer for Chelsea forward

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed "versatile" Kai Havertz as the Gunners close in on a £65m (€75.5m/$82.6m) deal for the Chelsea star.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta has made it clear that he believes Havertz is the kind of player who can improve the Gunners, as the club close in on a deal to secure his signature for £65m. The two clubs are close to getting the transfer over the line, as Arsenal look to strengthen their squad after last season's title challenge. The Arsenal boss has also targeted a deal for Declan Rice, although it remains to be seen if the Gunners can beat Manchester City to his signature.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told Marca in an interview: "Kai has already shown a lot, including winning a Champions League. He is a talented, versatile player and only 24 years old. Talent has a price and, at Arsenal, we are always interested in young players with experience."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad, as he claims that the club's 2022-23 title challenge was derailed by injury issues as Manchester City pipped the Gunners to the finishing post. He added: "There were three or four injuries to important players and from there, everything got complicated. When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it didn't help us. And then our rival was the best team in the world; the best squad in the world; the best coach in the world... We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion."

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will hope to get the Havertz deal over the line as they prepare for the 2023/24 season. The German will hope to be on board before the club's first pre-season fixture against Nurnberg on July 13.