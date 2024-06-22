This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa America
NRG Stadium
Abhinav Sharma

Mexico vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Mexico and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Jamaica both begin the 2024 Copa America Group B campaign with realistic hopes of deep tournament runs.

Following a disappointing group stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico replaced Tata Martino with former Necaxa head coach Jaime Lozano. His appointment, however, has not resulted in much improvement in their performances. They come into this one on the back of back-to-back warm-up defeats to Uruguay and Brazil.

Jamaica, meanwhile, return for their third Copa America tournament, having failed to get out of their group in 2015 and 2016. The Reggae Boyz will be looking to harness the Premier League quality of players like Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Jamaica kick-off time

Date:Sunday, June 23, 2024
Kick-off time:2:00 am EST
Venue:NRG Stadium

The Copa America 2024 clash between Mexico and Jamaica will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 2 am EST on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America 2024 clash between Mexico and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico are without any fresh injury concerns and should be able to field their strongest XI here. The Mexicans have opted to move onto a newer generation of players for this tournament with both Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez no longer in the squad.

Santiago Gimenez racked up 23 goals and six assists in 31 games for Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Eredivisie this past season. He will spearhead the attack for the Mexicans, with support from Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna in the wide areas.

Mexico possible XI: J Gonzalez; J Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; E Sanchez, Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Gimenez, Vega

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Rangel, González
Defenders:Reyes, Sánchez, García, Montes, Vásquez, Orozco, Arteaga, González
Midfielders:Álvarez, Romo, Sánchez, Pineda, Alvarado, Chávez, Rodríguez, Cortizo
Forwards:Flores, Huerta, Quiñones, Giménez, Vega, Antuna, Martínez

Jamaica team news

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey was named in Jamaica's 26-man squad for Copa America, but the player's agent has said he will play no part in the competition.

Fulham winger Bobby Decordova-Reid and West Ham forward Michail Antonio headline the Jamaican attack hoping to find a way through Mexico’s back line, which has been leaking goals albeit against strong competition.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Lowe, Hector, Bernard; Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Johnson, Anderson; Decordova-Reid, Antonio, Nicholson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Goalkeepers: Boyce-Clarke, Davis, Blake, Waite
Defenders:Bell, Bernard, Hector, King, Leigh, Lembikisa, Lowe, Harding, Pinnock
Midfielders:Anderson, Decordova-Reid, Lambert, Marshall, Palmer, Latibeaudiere
Forwards:Antonio, Cephas, Dixon, Nicholson, Grey

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
02 Sep 2021Mexico 2-1 JamaicaFIFA World Cup
27 Jan 2022Jamaica 1-2 MexicoFIFA World Cup
14 Jun 2022Jamaica 1-1 MexicoCONCACAF Nations League
26 Mar 2023Mexico 2-2 JamaicaCONCACAF Nations League
12 Jul 2023Jamaica 0-3 MexicoCONCACAF Gold Cup

Useful links

