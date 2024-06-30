How to watch the Copa America match between Mexico and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Ecuador will square off at State Farm Stadium on Sunday in the final round of Copa America Group B fixtures.

This is essentially a knockout game, with a Copa America quarterfinal berth on the line. Both teams have three points after the first two rounds of the group stage, and Ecuador have the benefit of knowing that a draw would be enough for progression as they sit second, while a win is a must for Mexico.

Both teams have beaten Jamaica and lost to surprise package Venezuela, although Ecuador were down to 10 men halfway through the first half as Enner Valencia was dismissed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Ecuador kick-off time

Date: Monday, July 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium/ State Farm Stadium

The Copa America 2024 clash between Mexico and Ecuador will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Monday, July 1, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK the Copa America 2024 clash between Mexico and Ecuador will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico will be missing captain and defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, who was pulled out against Jamaica with what seemed to be a hamstring problem. Luis Romo will take his place as a holding midfielder alongside Luis Chavez in this match.

Meanwhile, Santiago Gimenez and Alexis Vega received yellow cards in the 1-0 loss to Venezuela, putting them at risk of missing the quarterfinals if Mexico progresses to the next round.

Through the first two games, Mexico's attack has been inconsistent, scoring just once. They will need to change that in this game and could be looking at Feyenoord hitman Santiago Gimenez for a boost. In the 2023-24 season with Feyenoord, Gimenez scored 23 goals and provided six assists.

Mexico possible XI: Gonzalez; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Romo, Chavez; Antuna, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Rangel, González Defenders: Reyes, Sánchez, García, Montes, Vásquez, Orozco, Arteaga, González Midfielders: Álvarez, Romo, Sánchez, Pineda, Alvarado, Chávez, Rodríguez, Cortizo Forwards: Flores, Huerta, Quiñones, Giménez, Vega, Antuna, Martínez

Ecuador team news

In a significant boost, Ecuador will be able to welcome back captain Enner Valencia, who missed the second game against Jamaica after being sent off against Venezuela on Matchday 1, for this pivotal clash.

Wonderkid Kendry Paez is an attacking force from the midfield for Ecuador alongside Jeremy Sarmiento. Alan Franco and Moises Caicedo will hold the fort in the engine room, providing added assurance to the backline.

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galíndez, Domínguez, Ramírez Defenders: Hincapié, Pacho, Torres, Ordóñez, Micolta, Porozo, Loor, Hurtado, Preciado Midfielders: Gruezo, Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Ortiz, Paez, Sarmiento, Yeboah, Mena, Minda, Corozo Forwards: Valencia, Rodríguez, Caicedo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/01/2024 Mexico 0-0 Ecuador International Friendly Games 06/06/2022 Mexico 0-0 Ecuador International Friendly Games 10/28/2021 Mexico 2-3 Ecuador International Friendly Games 06/10/2019 Mexico 3-2 Ecuador International Friendly Games 06/20/2015 Mexico 1-2 Ecuador Copa América

Useful links